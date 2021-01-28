MPPEB Police Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has extended the last date to apply for MPPEB Police Recruitment 2021. The candidates can now apply for the examination till February 6, 2021. The candidates who are yet to apply for the post are asked to apply online through the official site of MPPEB on peb.mponline.gov.in. Also Read - MP TET Registration 2020 to Begin Shortly on Official Website at peb.mp.gov.in

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit the official site of MPPEB on peb.mponline.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Police Recruitment 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply online link.

Enter the necessary details in the boxes given.

Upload the scanned copy of the documents and click on payment mode.

Make the payment and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for 4000 posts was started on January 16 and was scheduled to close on January 30, which has been extended.

Out of the total vacancies, 3862 vacancies are for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The written examination would be conducted from March 6, 2021, across the state.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 9 AM to 11 AM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPPEB.