MPPEB Recruitment 2022: 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 Vacancy Notification Issues | Key Details Here
MPPEB has notified vacancies for 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts
MPPEB Recruitment 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified vacancies for 344 Group II, Sub-Group 3 Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply on the official website i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.
The application process will commence from November 21 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 5. Candidates can make changes in their application till November 10.
MPPEB Recruitment 2022: Key Updates
- The application process will commence from November 21
- The deadline for the submission of application form is December 5.
- The test will start on February 10, 2023, in two shifts from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
- Candidates from the unreserved category must pay an application fee of Rs. 500
- Candidates from the reserved category must pay Rs. 250.
For more details visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.
