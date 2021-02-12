MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020-21: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (MP Vyapam) has released the result of the online exam held for the post of Sub Engineer (Group 3)on its official website peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Sub Engineer Exam was held on 9-10 December 2020 at 17 exam centres in two shifts i.e., from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. The answer key for the same was uploaded on 14 December 2020.

Steps to Download MPPEB Sub Engineer Result 2020:

Go to official website of MPPEB i.e. http://peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Result – Group-03 (Sub Engineer) Recruitment Test – 2020’, given under ‘Latest Update’ Section.

A new window will open where you need to enter your Application No. Or Roll Number & Date of Birth.

Answer the question and click on ‘Search’ Button.

Download MP Vyapam Sub Engineer Result 2020.

The candidates can also download MP Sub Engineer Result directly through the direct link given below:

Direct Link to Download MPPEB Sub Engineer Result

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had invited applications for filling up 53 vacancies of Sub Engineer/Draftsman in Group 3 from 28 September 2020 to 12 October 2020.