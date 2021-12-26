MPPSC 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for State Service Exam SSE 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of the commission i.e. www.mponline.gov.in, www.mppsc.nic.in and www.mppsc.com. The candidates must note that the application process will begin from 10 January 2022 and will remain open till 9 February 2022.Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Madhya Pradesh Imposes Night Curfew From 11 PM to 5 AM | Details Here

Those who are planning to apply are asked to go through the detailed advertisement posted on the site to ensure eligibility. The commission has advertised to fill 283 vacancies. Of these, 68 for general, 29 for EWS, 89 for OBC, 32 for SC, and 65 for ST. Also Read - UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 19 Assistant Commandant Posts on upsc.gov.in Before Dec 21

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned important dates below:

Application process begins: 10 January

Last date for application: 9 February

Date for any correction: 15 January to 11 February

Admit card: 15 April, 2022

Examination Date: 24 April 2022

Age

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age: 33 years for uniformed post, 40 for other posts

Applicants required to have bachelor degree in any stream from any recognized university to apply for state prelims examination sheduled to be held in April. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Sub Divisional Engineer Posts on upsc.gov.in by Dec 30 | Check Other Details