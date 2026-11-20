MPPSC 2027 exam dates out: State Service Prelims, MPSET, ADPO, Polytechnic Lecturer and more | Check details

MPPSC Exam Schedule 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released its 2027 exam calendar, detailing 25 examinations for various government jobs. Key exams like State Service & Forest Service Prelims are scheduled for January 24, 2027, with full details available on the official website.

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MPPSC covers 25 exams, starting with the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination. File image

MPPSC Exam Schedule 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) 2027 exam calendar is now up on the commission’s official website, as of November 20, 2026. It covers 25 exams, starting with the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2027, which is scheduled for January 24, 2027.

Other than the State Service & State Forest Service examination, other examinations covered in the exam calendar include State Engineering Service, SET (State Eligibility Test), ADPO, Medical Officer, Scientific Officer, and Assistant Professor examinations. Candidates preparing for government jobs in the state of Madhya Pradesh can get the complete PDF from the official website of the commission.

Here is the full list

According to the calendar, the exams for Ayurveda Medical Officer, Unani Medical Officer, and Homeopathy Medical Officer will be held on June 27, 2027. The exams for Assistant Professor, Sports Officer, and Librarian will be held on July 4.

The Assistant Manager exam is scheduled for July 25, the Mineral Inspector exam for August 1, and the Food Safety Officer exam for August 1, 2027. The State Services Main Examination (Special) will be held from August 9 to 14.

The examinations for Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) will be held on 26 September 2027. The Taxation Assistant Examination and Lecturer (Polytechnic College) Examination are proposed to be held on 17 October 2027.

Advertisements will be issued upon demand from departments

The Commission has clarified that the current examination schedule is purely tentative. After receiving requisitions from the concerned departments, the selection process will begin by issuing an advertisement. In court cases, the examination schedule may be changed based on the relevant court’s orders.

Exam dates are subject to revision when new advertisements are issued based on the requisitions received from departments. Interview dates will be announced separately after the completion of the examinations. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the Commission’s official notifications for final exam dates, advertisements, and other changes.