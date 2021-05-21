Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPC) has postponed the MPPSC State Engineering Service Examination 2020. The Commission issued an official notification for the postponement of the examination. Owing to the rise in the cases, the MPPSC State Engineering services examination has been postponed across the country. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Brutally Kicked, Punched By Cops in Madhya Pradesh For Not Wearing Mask | Watch

Candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. mppsc.nic.in. The MPPSC examination was scheduled to be conducted in June 2021. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Govt Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Postpones Class 12 Exams | Details Here

The new examination date will be announced by the commission in due course of time also along with the state engineering examination in the dental surgeon examination 2019 has also been postponed, as per the official notification. Also Read - Rs 5000/Month Pension For Children Who Lost Parents During Pandemic, MP CM Shivraj Singh Takes BIG Decision. Details

Here are some important details:

The dental surgeon examination 2019 of MPPSC was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 21.

MPPSC started the application process for the state engineering Service Examination 2020 on January 15 and ended the process on February 24, 2021.

MPPSC recruitment drive will fill up 79 engineers across various departments in the Madhya Pradesh state.

Earlier the examination for engineering service was scheduled to be conducted on May 30, 2021

MPPSC Engineering services 2020 examination was scheduled to be conducted in seven cities across the Madhya Pradesh state which are Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, and Satna.