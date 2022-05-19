MPPSC Exams 2022 Postponed: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Thursday announced that the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 & Dental Surgeon Exam have been postponed. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the official notice on official website of MPPSC.i.e.mppsc.mp.gov.in. As per the schedule, the MPPSC SES (State Engineering Exam) 2022 and Dental Surgeon Exam were scheduled to be held on 22 May 2022 at various exam centres in the State.Also Read - MPPSC 2022: Notification Released For State Service Exam at mponline.gov.in, Check Dates, Vacancies Here

The move from the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission came days after a petition was filled in the MP High Court seeking the postponement of the exam. Also Read - MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 For 576 Vacancies to Release on Dec 27 | Details Inside

Soon after the case reached High Court, the MPPSC released an official notice, saying that the examination has been postponed. However, till now there has been no announcement regarding the new examination date but the MPPSC said the new dates will be announced soon. Also Read - MPPSC Engineering Services 2020 Exam Postponed, New Dates To Be Out Later

The candidates must note that the MPPSC has already uploaded admit cards for the exams on 17 May 2022.

MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon Exam: Here’s how to download admit cards

Registered candidates should go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), mppsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on admit cards tab

Click on the link which reads, “admit card – state engineering service examination 2021”

Enter application number, date of birth, and verification code

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and go through the details mentioned on it

Take its printout for future reference

The MPPSC said through this examination, a total of 466 vacancies will be filled in the organization.