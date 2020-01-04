MPPSC Exam 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released admit cards for the State Service Exam (SSE) 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the commission’s official website mppsc.nic.in.

The last date to download the admit card for the exam, which will take place on January 12, 2020, is January 11. The exam will be held across two papers: General Studies and General Interest Exam. While the first exam will be held in the first shift between 10 AM-12 PM, the second will be held in the second shift between 2:15 PM-4:15 PM.

Steps to download MPPSC 2019 Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download-Admit Card’

Step 3: On the next page, click on ‘View’ against ‘State Service Preliminary Exam 2019’

Step 4: Enter application number, date of birth and verification code to login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on screen next

Step 6: Download your admit card and take a printout for future use

Alternately, click here to directly access the login page.

The two question papers will comprise 200 questions each and be of two-hour duration. Each question paper would be bilingual (English and Hindi) and objective in nature, with each question having four options. If there is a discrepancy between the Hindi and English translation of a question, the former would be final. Also, there would be no negative marking.