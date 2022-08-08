MPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Gynaecology Specialist posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at mponline.gov.in. The registration process has started today August 08, 2022. The last date for submission of the application form is September 07, 2022.Also Read - ISRO, Punjab National Bank, DDA, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

A total of 153 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will also be given an opportunity to edit their application form between August 16 to September 09, 2022. One can check the important dates, selection process, vacancy, and other details here.

Important Dates

The registration process begins: August 08, 2022

The registration process ends: September 07, 2022

Edit application form: August 16 to September 09, 2022

Vacancy Details

Gynaecology Specialist: 153 posts

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Eligibility Criteria

Candidates planning to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Age Limit

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must be between 21 to 40 years of age.

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Salary

Pay Scale: Rs 15600 -39100+6600 Grade Pay

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mponline.gov.in on or before September 07, 2022.