MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to release the MPPSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for the posts of Medical Officer 2021 on December 27, 2021, on its official website. Candidates can download their Interview Admit Cards(once released) from the commission’s official website, mponline.gov.in. Meanwhile, the Commission has released a detailed interview Schedule which is scheduled to begin from January 10, 2022.Also Read - Punjab and Haryana High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply For 35 Stenographer Posts on highcourtchd.gov.in | Check Eligibility, Other Details

Follow these steps to download the MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card Schedule Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 708 Medical Officer Posts | Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

Visit the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ” Medical Officer Examination 2021 (II) – Information of Interview Schedule ” available on the What’s New/Information Section on the home page.

” available on the Section on the home page. A new PDF will open on the screen.

You will get the PDF of the MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update.

Save, Download the MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update for future reference.

As per the notification released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Interview for Medical Officer Posts against advertisement number 04/2021 will be held from January 10, 2022, to February 03, 2022. The commission will conduct the Interview for a total of 576 Medical Officer Posts. Note, Candidates will have to bring their COVID Vaccination certificate during the interview. Also Read - OSCBL Recruitment 2021: Fresh Notification Out For Assistant Manager, Other Posts on odishascb.com | Application Begins From Dec 29

Click Here: MPPSC MO Interview Admit Card 2021 Update