MPPSC PCS Mains 2022 Notification Out At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Apply From September 5

MPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Registration Begins From September 5; How To Apply At mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC PCS Mains 2022: The registration process for the State Service Main Exam 2022 will start on September 5 and will end on September 25. It is to be noted that the recruitment of the candidate will be on the basis of three rounds.

The official notification of the State Service Main Exam 2022 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates willing to apply for the exam can visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. They should note that the registration process will start on September 5 and will end on September 25 (12 noon). However, the Public Service Commission Main exam 2022 is all set to take place from October 30 to November 4 in various centres across Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, and Bhadwani. It is to be further noted that a total of 10,351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The MPPSC recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 457 vacancies in the department.

MPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Application Fee

Unreserved category candidates applying for the post have to pay an application fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates belonging from the reserved category.

MPPSC PCS Mains 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the PCS Mains exam 2022 application link on the screen.

Step 4: Key in your personal details like email ID, phone number, etc., and register yourself for further process.

Step 5: Login to your account using your credentials and proceed with the application form.

Step 6: Fill in the application form following the instructions mentioned.

Step 7: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 8: Now, hit submit, download the submitted form, and take a printout of the same for future reference.

MPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Selection Process

The recruitment of the candidate will consist of three rounds – starting with the preliminary examination. The second round will be the Main examination followed by the final interview round.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

