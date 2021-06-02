Indore: The candidates who are preparing for MPPSC Prelims 2021 examinations, we have some important news for you. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has postponed the prelims exam for State Service and Forest Service. The MPPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2021 and State Forest Services Prelims Exam 2021 will now be held on 25 July 2021. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Unlock Guidelines: Hotels, Restaurants to Open From June 1, Only 20 People Allowed in Marriages | Read Details

To recall, the exams were earlier scheduled to be held on 20 June 2021 due to COVID-19. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the notice here.

The MPPSC issued a notice today to announce the new dates of Prelims 2021 for State Service and Forest Service on mppsc.nic.in. The candidates must note that the commission has also deferred the release of Admit Cards for Prelims 2021 for State and Forest Service. Now the Admit cards release date will be announced soon on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission.on mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC Prelims Exam is being conducted for filling up 235 vacancies under State Services SSE 2020 and 111 vacancies for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger under State Forest SFS 2020. The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam.