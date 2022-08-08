MPPSC Prelims Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the Scorecard and OMR sheet for the State Service And State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2021 today, August 08, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the MPPSC SSE and SFS Prelims Exam held on June 19 can download the scorecard by visiting the official website of the Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in. Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Physical Education Lecturer Posts From August 10| Read Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the scorecard.

MPPSC Prelims Result 2022: How to Download SSE, SFS Scorecard, OMR Sheet?

Visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the What’s new section.

Now click on the link that reads, “State Service And State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2021 – Download Scorecard And OMR Sheet,” available under the What’s New Section.

Enter the login credentials such as Roll number, Date of birth, and Security pin.

Now, click on the login option.

Your Scorecard and OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It is to be noted that candidates who are declared qualified in the exam will now be called to appear for the MPPSC Mains Exam 2022. As per reports, the Mains exam will be conducted between November 24 to 29, 2022. A registered candidate needs to pay Rs 50 to download the OMR Sheet.