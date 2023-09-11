MPPSC Recruitment: PCS Prelims 2023 Registration To Begin From Sept 22

Home

MPPSC Recruitment: PCS Prelims 2023 Notification Out, Registration To Begin From Sept 22

MPPSC Recruitment: Candidates must be between the age cap of 21 years to 33 years can apply for uniformed posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in from September 22 till October 21.

MP State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is slated to be conducted on December 17.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: The official notification for the Preliminary examination of the State Services Exam 2023 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates willing to apply will be able to register for the exam on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. It is important to note that application for the exam will begin from September 22 and will end on October 21 upto 12 noon. However, the MP State Services Preliminary Exam 2023 is slated to be conducted on December 17 in two sessions. The first session will take place in the morning from 10 AM to 12 noon while the second session will be held in the afternoon that will commence at 2:15 PM and will end at 4:15 PM. Candidates should further note that the admit cards are scheduled to be issued by December 8.

Moreover, the MPPSC recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 227 vacancies in the State Services of Madhya Pradesh.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age cap of 21 years to 33 years of age for the Uniformed post. While for other posts, the age limit is between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2024. However, for reserved category candidates, upper age limit relaxations are applicable.

Educational qualification: To apply for the post, candidates must have accomplished a Bachelor’s degree in any field from a University/Institute recognized by the Government. More details related to the educational qualification are mentioned in the notification attached below.

Direct link to the MPPSC SSE Prelims notification 2023:

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General/unreserved category candidates and applicants from states outside of Madhya Pradesh need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 and candidates belonging to the reserved category from within Madhya Pradesh will have to pay Rs 250.

MPPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates should note that the selection for the posts will be based on their performance. They will be marked on the basis of the qualifying Preliminary exam, Main exam, PET/PST test (for certain posts), a document verification process and interview round if deemed necessary.

In case of additional details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official portal of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

