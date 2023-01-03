MPPSC SFS 2022 Notification Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in; From Exam Date To Admit Card. Key Details Here

The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the registration process will commence on January 10 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 9. The candidates can apply for the examination online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SFS 2022: Here are some of the key details

The registration process for MPPSC SFS 2022 will commence on January 10 The last date for the submission of the application form is February 9 Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023 The admit card will be released on May 14. The candidate’s age for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest should be between 21 to 40 years. For the post of Forest Kshetrapal Project Kshetrapal, the candidate’s age should be between 21 to 33 years.

Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of ₹500, while those from the reserved category must pay Rs 250.