The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 results have been declared. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the commission i.e. website mppsc.nic.in. Also Read - MPPSC Exam 2019: Admit Cards Released, Download From mppsc.nic.in

As many as 10767 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSE Main examinations and 97 for the State Forest Services Main Examination 2019. Also Read - MPPSC Result 2018: State Service Prelims Exam Results Declared at mppsc.nic.in

For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct links below through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - MPPSC Notifies Vacancies For Assistant Professors

The preliminary examination was conducted on January 12, 2020. The result with keeping 40 per cent as the passing criteria as per the December 15 notice has now been declared

MPPSC Prelims Result 2019: How to check

Go to the official website mppsc.nic.in

Click on the activated link

MPPS State Service Preliminary Examination 2019 Roll Number Wise List Of Selected Candidates (Provisional)

MPPSC State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 Roll Number Wise List Of Selected Candidates (Provisional)

On the notice that opens, the list of the candidates’ roll number is provided in chronological order. Candidates can also search for their result by using the Find option.