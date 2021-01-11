Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will begin the registration process for MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 soon. According to the reports, the commission was scheduled to start the registration process today i.e. 11.01.2021. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the exam through the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in. Also Read - MPPSC SSE Prelims Result 2019 Announced for State Services and State Forest Services Exam At mppsc.nic.in, DIRECT LINK HERE

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is till February 10, 2021.

For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Apply link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 link.

Step 4: Click on Action and now you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Enter the necessary details in the application form and click on upload of documents.

Step 6: Make the payment and click on submit.

Step 7: Your application has been submitted.

Step 8: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 36 posts in the organization. Candidates of age limit between 21 to 40 years of age can apply online.

The written examination would be conducted on April 11, 2021. The examination would be conducted in various centers across the state.

Payment:

The candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1200/- as application fees, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC & PWD category will have to pay Rs 600/- as application fees. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of MPPSC.