MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited has invited applications to fill vacancies for the various Managerial posts including that of Manager, General Manager, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — mprdc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the MPRDC online application form is January 28, 2022. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 126 vacant posts will be filled.

General Manager: 2 Posts

Dy. General Manager: 18 Posts

Asstt. General Manager: 38 Posts

Manager: 61 Posts

Accountant: 7 Posts

MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

General Manager: Working on the post of superintendent engineer (civil) or equivalent in Govt./Semi Govt./PSU/Ltd. company.

Dy. General Manager, Asstt. General Manager, Manager: B.E./B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Accountant: Commerce background with experience of working in Tally.

MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must note that the lower age limit is 25 years. The maximum age limit to apply for the above posts is 64 years.

How to Apply Online?

Application for the posts of General Manager should be submitted in the prescribed format at the office of Chief General Manager, 45-A, Arera Hills, Bhopal. Candidates applying for the other posts must fill the form through the official website, mponline.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited.

MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification

MPRDC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online