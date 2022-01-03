Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public service Commission (MPSC) on Monday announced the updated schedule for three exams which were postponed on December 29 due to rising cases of coronavirus in the state, among other issues. As per revised scheduled, the State Service Preliminary exam 2021, earlier scheduled for January 2, will now be held on January 23.Also Read - MPSC State Service Mains Answer key Released on mpsc.gov.in | Raise Objections Till Jan 3

Apart from that, paper 1 and paper 2 for the posts of police sub-inspectors have been postponed on January 29 and 30, respectively.

As per MPSC notification, the exams will be conducted through offline mode at various centres across the state with strict Covid safety protocols issued by the central government in place.

As per revised notification, the state government decided to give one more to candidates who crossed the legal age limit due to delays in conducting examination during COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exams scheduled to be held on January 29 and 30 have been also postponed to avoid clash of dates and give opportunity to aspirants to appear in both examination.

The Commission had released the admit card for State Service Preliminary exam 2021 on December 22, 2021. As per the calendar released earlier, the main examination are scheduled to be held on May 7, 8 and 9. Candidates who would qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for the mains.

After qualifying mains, candidates would have to appear for personal interview. Final result will be announced after completion of all the three exam stages.

Marks distribution

The preliminary exam weighs a total of 400 marks, followed by Main exam with a weightage of 800 marks and personal interviews of 100 marks.

(With inputs from PTI)