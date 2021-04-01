Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 answer key has been released today. The candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can download the answer key from the official site, mpsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the objection if any on the answer key can be raised by April 8, 2021. The MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2020 was held by the commission on March 27, 2021. Also Read - Maharashtra Public Service Commission Preliminary Exam Postponed, to be Held on THIS Date Now

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 answer key:

Visit the website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

Go to the latest updates flashing on the homepage.

Click on the link, “MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 answer key”.

Check and download the answer key and also take a print for future reference.

Those candidates who have objections against the MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 answer key must be sent to the MPSC office. The address for the same is MPSC, Cooperage MTNL Bldg, 7th or 8th floor, Maharshi Karve Road, Cooperage, Mumbai 400021.

The commission will release the final answer key based on the objections raised by the candidates. Keep a check on the official site for more updates on MPSC Engineering Services Prelims 2020 answer key and further process.