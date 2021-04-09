Mumbai: Amid the growing cases of COVID-19, the Maharashtra Government on Friday postponed the MPSC entrance exam till further orders. The examination for the Maharashtra subordinate services non-gazetted group B preliminary combined examination was scheduled by the Maharashtra Public service Commission (MPSC) on April 11. According to the officials, the new date will be announced later. This comes after Maharashtra witnessed a major spike in the covid cases. Also Read - IPL 2021: Ahead of CSK Clash, Steve Smith And Marcus Stoinis Join Delhi Capitals Training Camp

According to the reports, several candidates who are preparing for the examination have also tested positive. There was a constant demand from candidates to postpone the examination. Many candidates had even led an online campaign and also requested the state government to postpone the exam since a week.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also conducted a meeting with officials of MPSC and the education department officials to take a review of the situation. After the meeting, it was finally announced that the exam would be postponed. An official circular on the same is awaited.

After the announcement the Additional commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ramnath Pokale issued a statement saying, “As MPSC Exam has been postponed all unit commanders should maintain alertness , keep patrolling, adequate bandobast at sensitive places . A good communication with students should be maintained and it should be ensured that no untoward incident happens. It should be ensured that COVID restrictions/ guidelines of government are not violated”.