Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the date of State Service Preliminary Examination 2021. According to the dates announced by the commission, the examination for 290 posts in various cadres will be held on 2nd January 2022 at 37 district centres in the State. The MPSC had also issued a notification for State Service Examination 2021 (SSE 2021) on its official website (mpsc.gov.in).Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Western Railways Allows Students Appearing For CET, MPSC Exam to Use Suburban Trains

The candidates who are eligible and interested to appear for SSE 2021 can submit their application by visiting the official website from 05 October to 25 October 2021. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railways Allows Students Appearing For MPSC Exams To Travel In Trains

MPSC SSE Vacancy Details: Also Read - MPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date Announced For Recruitment in Maharashtra Government. Check Details

Total number of Vacancy: 200+