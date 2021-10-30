Mumbai: Ahead of the MPSC exam 2021 on October 31, the Central Railway has announced that it will issue tickets to candidates, invigilators and support staff who will be travelling in Mumbai local trains. Those required travel for the examination of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in Mumbai suburban trains on Saturday and Sunday will be issued passes.Also Read - MPSC SSE Exam 2021: Exam Schedule For State Service Preliminary Examination Announced, Check Dates Here

Currently, only passes and not daily tickets are issued to commuters wanting to travel by Mumbai’s suburban trains. Also Read - MPSC Releases Notification For Manipur Health Service Grade-IV Posts; 300 Medical Health Officers to be Recruited

Hence, the state government had asked the railway authorities to issue tickets to candidates, invigilators and support staff on the examination day and a day prior to ensure they reach exam centres in Mumbai without any hassle. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railways Allows Students Appearing For MPSC Exams To Travel In Trains

In a release, the Central Railway said they will be issued tickets on showing valid admit cards, staff ID card and order for deputation for examination duty. These tickets will be valid for one day.

According to the release, staff members of MS Innovative India Pvt Ltd, which is helping in conducting the exam, will also be allowed to travel by local trains.

Acting on a recent directive from the Maharashtra government, the railway authorities have stopped issuing tickets to essential services staffers and government employees from earlier this week.

The MPSC examination for different government posts is scheduled to be held on October 31.

(With inputs from PTI)