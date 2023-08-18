Home

MPSC Group B Mains 2022 Registration Begins At mpsconline.gov.in, Steps To Apply

MPSC Group B Main Exam 2022: Candidates must read the official notification carefully before applying at mpsc.gov.in. The last date is September 1.

Registration for MPSC Group B Mains 2022.

MPSC Group B Main Exam 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has started inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam 2022. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in till September 1. The applications will be accepted till 11.59 PM. For the unversed, the MPSC Group B Mains 2022 exam was previously slated to take place in December 2022 and January 2023.

MPSC Group B Mains 2022: Exam

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was conducted on 8 October at 37 district centres across the state of Maharashtra. Following this, the answer keys were released on 13 October. The result of the prelim examination was announced on 11 August this year and students who have qualified for the preliminary exams will be able to register for the Main examination.

The latest recruitment drive by MPSC for Group B Services aims to fill up a total of 800 vacancies. Out of this, 42 vacancies have been kept for the General Administrative Department, and 77 for the Finance Department. Additionally, 603 jobs are for the Home Department, whereas 78 openings are for the Revenue and Forest Department.

MPSC Group B Main Exam 2022: Application fees

Candidates who belong to the general category will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544. On the other hand, the reserved category candidates need to pay Rs 344.

MPSC Group B Main examination 2022: How to apply

Step 1: First of all, you need to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission at mpsconline.gov.in

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘User Registration’ tab and create your profile

Step 3: After this, log in using your credentials

Step 4: Next, fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned on the website, and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy

Step 7: Last but not least, do not forget to take a printout for future reference

For any further questions, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

