MPSC Notification 2023 For 97 Vacancies At mpsc.gov.in

Home

Education

MPSC Notification 2023: Apply For Assistant Professor & Associate Professor posts At mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Notification 2023: Apply For Assistant Professor & Associate Professor posts At mpsc.gov.in

The age limit of Associate Professor and Professor has been fixed between 19 and 50 years. The applicants for the Assistant Professor vacancy must be between 19 and 40 years of age.

MPSC notification for 97 posts.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will open the application window tomorrow, September 29 for the recruitment of Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. Applications will be accepted till October 19. The latest recruitment drive by MPSC aims to fill up a total of 97 openings for Assistant Professors, Associate Professors, and Professors in multiple Ayurvedic Medical Colleges across the state of Maharashtra.

Trending Now

Eligibility Criteria For MPSC Vacancies 2023

As far as the age limit is concerned, a candidate must be between the ages of 19 and 50 years for the Associate Professor and Professor post. The applicant should be between 19 and 40 years old as of January 1, 2024, for the Assistant Professor opening.

You may like to read

Additionally, in order to be eligible, candidates must hold a post-graduate degree in the concerned subject of Ayurveda from a recognised Institution. They should also have adequate knowledge of languages such as English, Marathi, Sanskrit and Hindi.

Application Fee For MPSC Vacancies 2023?

Applicants from the unreserved categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 719 for the professor and Associate professor posts, whereas the candidates belonging to reserved categories will be shelling out Rs 449. On the other hand, the registration fee for the Assistant Professor posts is Rs 394 and Rs 294 for the unreserved and reserved categories respectively.

How To Apply For The MPSC Vacancies 2023?

In order to register for the multiple vacancies with The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1

Firstly, go to the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in

Step 2

Next, go to Online Facilities and then the Online Application System tab

Step 3

After that, click on ‘New Registration’ once live

Step 4

Fill out the application form

Step 5

After that, upload all the required documents as mentioned in the form, pay the application fee as per the category you fall in, and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download a copy of the application form, and take a printout for future reference.

Check the official notice here.

In order to gather any further details, applicants may also visit the official website of MPSC.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES