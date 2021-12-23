MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited online applications to fill 900 vacancies for various Group C posts including that of Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Asst, Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist (Marathi), and Clerk-Typist (English). The online application has commenced from December 22, 2021, and the deadline to submit the form is January 11, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in.Also Read - Tripura TET Result 2021 Out on trb.tripura.gov.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

The online application form begins from: December 22, 2021.

The last date to submit the application form online: January 11, 2022.

The Prelims exam will be held on: April 03, 2022.

Dates for Main Exam (Combined Paper I): August 06, 2022.

Main Exam For Clerk- Typist Paper II: August 13, 2022.

Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper II: August 20, 2022.

Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper-II: August 27, 2022.

Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper II: August 10, 2022.

Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper II: August 17, 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Total Vacancies: 900

Industry Inspector: 103

Deputy Inspector: 114

Technical Asst: 14

Tax Assistant: 117

Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 473

Clerk-Typist (English): 79

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Industry Inspector must be in the age group of 19 to 38 years. Whereas Candidates applying for Deputy Inspector posts must be in the age group of 18 to 38 years. Applicants applying for the posts of Technical Asst, Tax Assistant must be between the age group of 18 to 38 years. Similarly, applicants applying for the posts of Clerk-Typist (Marathi), Clerk-Typist (English) must be between the age group of 19 to 38 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected after they qualify for the Preliminary, and Mains exams. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission on the official website.

Click Here: MPSC Group C Detailed Notification