MPSC Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has sought online applications for the posts of Assistant Town Planner. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of MPSC, mpsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 138 vacant posts.Also Read - When Will ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results be Declared? Check List of Websites to Download Score

The application process for the above-mentioned posts has already begun from January 28, 2022. The last date to apply for the MPSC Recruitment 2022 is February 21, 2022. Also Read - NIOS Public Exam 2022: Registration Ends Today, Here’s How to Apply | Check Other Details Here

Important Dates For MPSC Recruitment 2022 Also Read - AIIMS INI CET Exam 2022: Registration To Begin Today on aiimsexams.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply

Starting date for online application – January 28, 2022

Last date for online application – February 21, 2022

Vacancy Details For MPSC Recruitment 2022

Assistant Town Planner: 138 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For MPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Town Planning or City Planning or Town and Country Planning or Urban Planning or Regional Planning or Environmental Planning including specialization if any, in Traffic and Transportation Planning or Housing of Institution recognized by Government obtained after securing a Degree in Civil Engineering or Architecture or Urban or Town Planning. Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here