MPSC Recruitment: Group B Mains 2022 Registration Deadline Soon, Here’s How To Apply

MPSC Recruitment: Candidates can apply for the Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam 2022 posts at mpsc.gov.in by paying a prescribed application fee.

The last date to apply for the Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam is till September 1.

MPSC Recruitment: The online application window for recruitment to the Group B Subordinate Services Main Exam 2022 will soon be closed by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates willing to register can visit the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in and apply for the exam. It is further to be noted that the last date to apply for the exams is till September 1 (upto 11:59 PM). The MPSC Group B Mains 2022 was earlier slated to be conducted on December 24, December 31, January 7 and January 14. However, the MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was conducted on October 8 at 37 district centers across the state.

Furthermore, the answer keys were released on October 13 and the result was announced on August 11. It is important to note that students who passed the Preliminary exams will be able to register for the Main examination. The MPSC recruitment drive for Group B Services aims to fill 800 vacancies in the department. Among the offered seats by the commission, 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 603 are reserved for the Home Department, 77 for the Finance Department, and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.

Direct link for the exam notification and schedule is mentioned below

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Open category candidates applying for the posts have to pay an online application fee of Rs 544 while reserved category candidates are charged Rs 344 at the time of registrations.

MPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply For Group B Main Exam 2022

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPSC at www.mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, go to ‘User Registration’ available on the homepage and create a profile

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and apply for the desired post

Step 4: Fill up the application form as directed and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the prescribed application fees and hit submit

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPSC at www.mpsc.gov.in.

