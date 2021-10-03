Manipur Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: The Manipur Public Service Commission MPSC on Sunday has released a recruitment notification on the official website under which 300 medical health officers will be recruited in the Manipur Health Service Grade-IV. Eligible candidates can check the application form on the official website http://mpscmanipur.gov.in/.The deadline to submit the forms is October 20.Also Read - Want to Clear Banking Exams? Here Are Some Preparation Tips to Crack Exam in First Attempt

Candidates planning to appear in the exam must be a citizen of India and must know either the Manipur dialect or any of its tribal languages. The appearing candidate should be a permanent resident of Manipur state. The Commission also stated, “The candidate must be a permanent resident of Manipur provided that a candidate whose parent or any of his or her ancestors in his or her direct lineage are permanent resident of the state with proper documentary proof.” Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Results 2021 Declared: Here’s How To Check Score on cbseresults.nic.in

Manipur Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: Criteria Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Result Date Will be Delayed? Fresh Plea Filed in SC to Cancel Exam Over Reports Of Paper Leak Incident

The minimum age criteria to sit fr the exam is 21 years whereas the maximum age limit is 38 years. There is also age relaxation based on the candidate’s category. If a candidate falls under the SC/ST category, the candidate has age relaxable up to 5 years. For OBC, it is 3 years.

Manipur Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: Fee payments

Every candidate needs to pay some amount to apply for the recruitment of medical health officers. For candidates falling under the general and OBC category, one needs to pay a sum of Rs 500. Meanwhile, candidates falling under the category of SC and ST need to pay a sum of Rs 250. Payment will either be accepted either through net banking, master card, debit card, through www.empsconline.gov.in.

Manipur Public Service Commission Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

Interested candidates need to appear for the written exam which will be held at Imphal, the capital city of Manipur. No negative markings will be done for an incorrect answer. Based on the performance of the candidate’s written exam, the selected candidates will be called for an interview. The exams will be conducted for a duration of three hours under which 200 multiple questions will be given to the candidates.