MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the admit card for MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2021 on its official website. The exam will be held on January 02, 2022. Candidates are advised to download their MPSC Admit Card from the official website of the MPSC Online, mpsconline.gov.in. For more details on how to download the MPSC Admit Card, please scroll down.

Steps to Download MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of MP Online, mpsconline.gov.in.

Now click on the ‘ Login ‘ button given at the right corner.

‘ button given at the right corner. Enter the necessary credentials such as Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and Password.

Save, Download the MPSC State Service Admit Card 2021. Take the printout of the Hall ticket for future reference.

Note, the exam is being held to fill 290 vacancies for the various posts including that of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Assistant Commissioner of Police (Unarmed), Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes, Group Development Officer, and others. The MPSC exam will contain 100 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates will be given one hour to complete the test. Note, there will be no negative marking in the prelims exam. Qualifying students will have to appear for the MPSC State Service Mains Exam that will consist of 200 Marks.