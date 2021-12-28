MPSC State Service Answer key 2021: Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Tuesday released the MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key 2021 on its official website. Candidates are advised to download their MPSC State Service Answer key from the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections against the MPSC State Service Answer key. Note, the facility of raising the objections to challenge the answer key will be available till January 3, 2022.Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Registration For Placement Officer, Other Posts Begins From Today on psc.cg.gov.in | Details Here

Candidates can download the MPSC State Service Answer key 2021 from the steps given below.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission, mpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads ‘Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 – Announcement regarding First Answer Key ’ available on the ‘ Latest Updates section ‘ on the homepage.

’ available on the ‘ ‘ on the homepage. A PDF will appear on the screen.

Save, Download the MPSC State Service Mains Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct links through which candidates can download the Answer Key.

Click Here: Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 – First Answer Key – GS Paper I

Click Here: Advt. No. 61/2021 Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2020 – First Answer Key – Paper II

Click Here: Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 – First Answer Key – GS Paper III

Click Here: Advt No 60/2021 State Services Main Examination 2020 – First Answer Key – GS Paper IV