Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 today, March 2, 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check download the MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 from the official website of the commission i.e. mpsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination would be conducted on March 14, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official site of Maharashtra PSC on mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Click on MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on October 11, 2020, in the state, and before that, the exam was scheduled in April 2020 and then in September 2020.

Important Details Here:

This year around 2.5 lakh students have registered for the examination. This recruitment drive will fill up 200 posts in various departments.

The official notification for the examination was released on December 23 and the last date to apply for the exam was till January 13, 2020.

Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary exam would be eligible to appear for the main exam.

The main examination would be conducted soon after the preliminary exam.