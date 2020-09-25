The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has declared the result of Class 10 and Class 12 conducted in August under the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme. Students who appeared for the exams can check MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2020 through the official website-mpsos.nic.in.

Notably, ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ is a scheme launched by the Madhya Pradesh government which provides another chance to Class 10 and Class 12 students to clear their board exams. The examinations are usually conducted in the month of June, however, they were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the exams were conducted from August 17 to August 26, 2020, for Class 10 students, and for Class 12 students, the exam was conducted from August 17 to 31.

Here’s how to check the results

Step 1: Go to the official website mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result/Migration’ link.

Step 3: Open the link that says ‘Ruk Jana Nahi MPSOS result 2020’.

Step 4: In the new window, enter your roll number, and select ‘exam’

Step 5: Result will appear on screen, download, take a print out for further reference.

Direct link: Click here to check MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2020 for 10th and 12th Class.