MPSOS Exams 2019: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS) declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who attempted the exams are requested to check their results at result.mpos.net.in.

Here’s How to Check Your MPSOS Class 10 or Class 12 exam results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MPSOS Board – result.mpos.net.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the relevant details such as your name, class and roll number.

Step 4: Click on login and your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking the results, download and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The MPSOS conducts the open school board exams for class 10 and class 12 students twice a year in the months of June and December. This year, the MPSOS exams took place from June 6 to June 18, 2019.