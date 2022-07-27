MPSOS Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education(MPSOS) has declared the MPSOS results for classes 10 and 12 under the Ruk Jana Nhi Yojana scheme today, July 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the MPSOS Result 2022 through the official website, mpsos.nic.in. It is to be noted that the examination was held in the month of June. As per reports, a total of 59,000 students have appeared for the examination.Also Read - Odisha OJEE 2022 Results Declared; Direct Link, Steps to Download Rank Card Here

According to MPSOS results 2022, a total of 3,499 students have passed with first division. Meanwhile, a total of 18,000 students have passed with second division. 1,706 students have passed the 12th exams with the third division.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and the steps to download the MPSOS Result.

How to Download MPSOS Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education( MPSOS) at mpsos.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result “RUK Jana Nahi” Yojna Exam June 2022 (Class 10th & 12th).”

Enter the login credentials such as your OS roll number, and click on the login option.

Your MPSOS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your scorecard and download the MPSOS Class 10th and Class 12th mark sheet.

Alternatively, candidates can download the result from the link given above. For more details check the official website of Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education(MPSOS).