MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not announce Maharashtra 12th result 2020 today i.e. June 10. Students are advised to keep a tab on official website in case there are other updates on the results.

Notably, the result announcement has been postponed as the evaluation is not complete yet. It may take a month’s time to complete the entire process, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told Mumbai Live.

Steps to Check your Maharashtra HSC Result 2020, once they are declared:

Step 1: Go on the official website of MSBSHSE.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Maharashtra HSC Result 2020’.

Step 3: Now, enter all the detials asked such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your MSBSHSE Result 2020. Take a printout for future use.