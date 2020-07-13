MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the result of HSC (class 12th) exams 2020 on July 14. Once the result is announced, candidates can check it on the board’s official website mahahsscboard.in. Also Read - MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020 Won't be Announced Today as Evaluation Not Yet Complete | All You Need to Know

Result can also be checked on other websites like mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in etc. The SSC (class 10th) exams 2020 result, meanwhile, are expected to be announced by July-end.

Step 1: Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference

Last year, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8. This year, however, the declaration of result got delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country.

More than 31 lakh candidates appeared for the state board examinations this year.