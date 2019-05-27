MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2019: The results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to be declared by the first week of June on the official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy at the time of checking their results. They should stay calm and not panic regarding their marks as it is only an exam. The minimum percentage needed to pass is 20 per cent. However, students must achieve an aggregate of 35 per cent to clear the same.

Follow the steps below to check your MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “HSC Examination Result 2019” in the ‘Latest Announcement’ section on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your Roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on “View Result”

Step 5: The result will display on your computer screen. Take a printout of the same for any future reference.

The students will also get the hard copy of their marksheets in their colleges. However, students must take out a printout beforehand as well.