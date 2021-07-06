Maharashtra Board Results 2021: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be releasing the Higher Secondary Certificate, HSC Results 2021 in a tabular manner. The board has introduced a timetable for finalising class 12 results and has asked the principals of all schools to fill the students marks in the online system by July 21, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2021-2022: New Exam Assessment Policy Explained

According to the schedule released by the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), a training program on marking system will also be conducted for all teachers and principals via YouTube. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams UPDATE: Academic Sessions To Be Divided Into Two Terms For 2021-22 Session | Deets Inside

HSC Result 2021: Maharashtra Board Timetable for class 12 results

Training program via YouTube on marking system: July 7, between 11 am to 1 pm

Assessment for students who didn’t have internal assessments due to COVID-19: July 7 to July 14, 2021

Results committee scrutinising final marks sent by class teachers: July 8 to July 17, 2021

Filling of final marks of students into online system by Principals: July 14 to July 21, 2021

MSBSHSE divisional and state boards work for declaration of results: July 23, 2021

The candidates must note that the board has taken into consideration the students who have not had any kind of internal assessment – unit tests, term exams, home assignments, projects due to the COVID-19 situation. Also Read - Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Latest Update: MSBSHSE Class 12 Results to be Based on 3-Year Score, Students To Be 'All Pass'

The State School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad has said, ” I’m requesting all junior colleges, teachers to adhere to the schedule for timely declaration of results. For a fair and objective assessment, all stakeholders must read the procedures laid down carefully and ensure that their roles and responsibilities are clearly understood. I’m confident that our colleges, teachers will undertake the process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency and care.”

Evaluation Criteria:



The Maharashtra Board has revealed the evaluation criteria for the HSC or class 12 students. On a similar ground as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Maharashtra Board will also calculate results based on three-year performance.

The government has released the evaluation criteria after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders. An official notification said, “Given the pandemic, the state board is permitted to pass all students in the HSC exam.”