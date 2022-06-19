Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2022 Schedule: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination(MSBSHSE) on Sunday released the timetable for the Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) and Secondary School Certificate(SSC) 2022 Supplementary exams. As per the official notification, the Supplementary exams will be conducted in the month of July to August 2022.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Registration Date Extended; Here's How to Apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

Students who were unable to pass the March-April 2022 exams can sit for the Supplementary exams 2022. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter and shared the supplementary exam schedule. Also Read - Tamil Nadu SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: TN 10th, 12th Results Tomorrow: Check Steps to Download Marksheet

“We will conduct supplementary examinations in July-August 2022 to give a chance to the students who did not get the expected success in the 10th and 12th examinations of the State Board held in March-April 2022. The schedule of these examinations has been announced by the Board @msbshse,” reads the official tweet. Also Read - JEE Main 2022: When Will NTA Release Admit Card? Check Examination Date, Other Details Here

Check Official Tweet Here

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2022: Check Examination Dates Here

As per the notification, the demonstration, grade, oral, and internal evaluation examination period for the Higher Secondary Certificate will be held between July 20 to August 8, 2022. The Secondary School Certificate supplementary exam will begin from July 26 till August 8, 2022. The written examination will begin on July 21 and continue till August 12, 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Maharashtra Board at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result: A look at the Past Event

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday(June 17) declared the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result. As many as 83,060 students have scored 90 per cent and above marks. The pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent. The Maharashtra Board conducted the Class 10 SSC exams between March 15 and April 4, 2022, across the state.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result: A look at the Past Event

The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) has announced the result for the Higher Secondary Certificate exam on Wednesday, June 8. A total of 94.22 per cent students cleared the HSC, Class 12 exam this year. A total of 94.22 per cent students passed the Maharashtra 12th board exam.