MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020 Today: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 today on its official websites mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. Students are requested to keep an eye on these websites in case there are updates on Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020.

It must be noted that the declaration of MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020 got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of which Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. Last year, the Maharashtra SSC and HSC results were declared on June 8.

Steps to check MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2020 once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result, download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, the SSC or Class 10th Exam Result 2020 is expected to be announced by July-end.