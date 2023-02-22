Home

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 Winter Session Soon at msbte.org.in; Tentative Dates, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023: All those candidates who have appeared for the examination held between January 5 to 25, 2023, can check and download the MSBTE Diploma result 2022 by visiting the official website at msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Result Winter 2023: How to check January Diploma results at msbte.org.in.

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), Mumbai will declare the result for the diploma programme for the winter session anytime soon. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination held between January 5 to 25, 2023, can check and download the MSBTE Diploma result 2022 by visiting the official website at msbte.org.in. To access the MSBTE Diploma result, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number and password.

MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 Date

As per the MSBTE winter 2022 academic calendar, the Diploma result is scheduled to be declared in the fourth week of February 2023.

How to Download MSBTE Diploma Result 2023? Check Step by Step Guide Here

Go to the official website Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) at msbte.org.in .

. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “MSBTE Diploma result 2023.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as roll number and password.

Your MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 winter session will appear on the screen.

Download the MSBTE Diploma Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

MSBTE winter diploma examination was conducted in two shifts — the morning shift was conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the afternoon shift was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of MSBTE (msbte.org.in), for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.