MSBTE Final Year Result 2020: Candidates who were waiting for their results, here comes a piece of good news for you. The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday announced the Summer 2020 results or the MSBTE Final year result 2020 on its official website msbte.org.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the MSBTE Final year exam 2020 are now advised to visit the official website msbte.org.in to check and download their respective scores. The MSBTE had conducted the exams in October this year.
MSBTE Final Year Result 2020: Here's How to Check Score
- Candidates need to visit the official website msbte.org.in.
- Then they need to click on the link ‘Click here to see summer 2020 result’.
- After this a new page will appear on the home screen.
- Students need to enter their required credentials.
- They they should click on the submit option.
- Soon after, the Summer 2020 result will appear on the screen.
- Students now can download it and take a printout for reference.