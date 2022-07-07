Mumbai University Admission: The Mumbai University has released the MU 2nd Merit list on Thursday for the Mumbai University Admissions 2022. Candidates who are looking for the admission to First Year, FY courses in senior college can now check the MU Merit List online on mu.ac.in and individual college websites.Also Read - Video: Water Level At Thane's Talao Pali Lake Rises As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra

Several colleges like KC College, Mithibai College, HR College, Lala College and others have released their 2nd merit lists till now. However, those that haven't are expected to release them by today evening.

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2022- How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the merit list:

Visit the official website of Mumbai University – mu.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘UG admissions’ and then click on Merit Lists.

Several lists for different colleges would open on your screen.

You may check them and proceed for the admissions accordingly.

Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2022: Here are of the important details