Madras University Results 2019: The Madras University is expected to announce the results of undergraduate and postgraduate April 2019 examinations on Thursday, i.e., June 27 on its official website. Therefore, candidates who attempted either the UG or PG 2019 examination are requested to keep a tab on the official website of Madras University, i.e., unom.ac.in for updates.

As per reports, MU is likely to announce the results of BA, B.Sc, B.Com, MBA, MCA, M.A, M.SC, M.Com for first, second and third-year students on Thursday.

Here’s is how to check your Madras University Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Madras University – unom.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the results link that says ‘Madras University Results 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page of Madras University website.

Step 4: Now enter all the required details such as your MU admit card number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your Madras University Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Check it.

Step 6: Now download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Notably, candidates can also check their Madras University Results 2019 from any of the third party websites such as results.unom.ac.in, unom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in.