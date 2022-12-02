Section 144 Imposed In Mumbai From December 3-December 17 – Will Schools, Colleges Be Closed?

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain open during the curfew period in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Mumbai Police has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the city till January 2 to avoid any public disorder. As per the order issued by the Mumbai Police, gatherings of five or more people have been banned during the time.

Mumbai Curfew: Will Schools, Colleges Remain Open?

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain open during the curfew period in Mumbai. According to the order, no schools, colleges and educational institutions will be shut during the time. However, large gatherings for schools, colleges and other institutions for educational activities have been prohibited.

Section 144 In Mumbai: Restrictions Imposed

Gatherings of 5 or more people around government offices, courts and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions.

Processions of all kinds which includes marriage ceremonies, funeral meetings, on the way to cemeteries, legal meetings of companies, clubs, cooperative societies and other associations.

Bursting and playing loudspeakers, instruments, bands and crackers

Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities