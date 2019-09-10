Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited applications for non-executive posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL). As per a recruitment notification issued by MMRDA on official website mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in, the application process will begin on September 16.

Interested applicants can make submissions of applications form by October 7, 2019.

All candidates are advised to go through the official notification on the official website before applying for various executive posts.

An application may get rejected if instructions mentioned on the application forms are not followed.

Further, no wrong or misleading information will be entertained and may lead to the cancellation of the application in the later stage.

Mumbai Metro recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

Station Manager, Station Controller, Section Engineer, Jr. Engineer, Train Operator (Shunting), Traffic Controller, Safety Supervisor, Technician, among other positions, are open for recruitment.

Educational qualification:

Station Manager: Degree or Diploma in Engineering in electrical/electronics & telecommunication.

Section Engineer/Station Controller: Degree or Diploma in Engineering in electrical/electronics & telecommunication.

However, applicants must visit the official website for more details and go through the official notification.