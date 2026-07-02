Mumbai Monsoon: Schools, colleges shut; Mumbai University cancels July 2 exam in Palghar and Panvel, revised dates soon

The University of Mumbai has cancelled all examinations scheduled for July 2 for colleges located in Palghar district

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Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, causing waterlogging and disrupting normal life in several areas. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai woke up to another rain-soaked morning on Thursday as heavy showers inundated low-lying areas, slowing road and rail traffic and showing little sign of easing. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted more rainfall through the day. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), various areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Mumbai rains: Holiday declared in Palghar and Panvel Colleges, Examinations Postponed

Amid the Maharashtra rains, all examinations scheduled for today, 02/07/2026, in colleges within Palghar district as well as in the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation are being canceled. The announcement was made by the University of Mumbai.

Why did Mumbai University cancel the July 2 exam in Palghar and Panvel?

In a post on X, the University of Mumbai wrote, “In accordance with the circular issued on 01/07/2026 by the District Collector of Palghar and the Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation, due to heavy rainfall today, 02/07/2026, holidays have been declared for colleges. Consequently, all examinations scheduled for today, 02/07/2026, in colleges within Palghar district as well as in the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation are being canceled. The revised dates for these examinations will be announced on the official website of the University of Mumbai.”

सूचना:

पालघर जिल्हाधिकारी व पनवेल महानगर पालिका आयुक्त यांनी दिनांक ०१/०७/२०२६ रोजी निर्गमित केलेल्या परिपत्रकान्वये आज दिनांक ०२/०७/२०२६ रोजी अतिवृष्टीमुळे महाविद्यालयांना सुट्टी जाहीर केली असल्याने पालघर जिल्ह्यातील महाविद्यालयातील तसेच पनवेल महानगर पालिका हद्दीतील… — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) July 2, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers towards Thursday night and early Friday morning. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely.

What will the weather be like in the upcoming days? IMD says….

The weather department said, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over the south Gujarat Region, Konkan during July 1 to 5; Coastal Karnataka on July 1 and 2; Madhya Maharashtra during July 2 to July 5; and southwest Madhya Pradesh on July 3 to July 4. ” According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely over Madhya Maharashtra from July 1 to July 4. Similar weather conditions are expected over Marathwada from July 1 to July 3, and across the Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch from July 1 to July 5.

The BMC said a high tide of 4.27 metres is expected at 1.45 pm on Thursday, while the next high tide of 3.71 metres is due at 1.31 am on Friday. A low tide of 1.82 metres is expected at 7.49 pm on Thursday.

According to the BMC, the eastern suburbs received the highest average rainfall of 189 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday, followed by 172 mm in the island city and 165 mm in the western suburbs.

Among the highest rainfall readings, Santacruz SWM Workshop and the S Ward Office in Bhandup recorded 238.8 mm each, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (234.6 mm), Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (233.2 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (226 mm), Andheri Fire Station (225.4 mm), F South Ward Office at Parel (222 mm) and G South Ward Office at Prabhadevi (220.4 mm). In view of the heavy rain, the Palghar district administration has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges.