Mumbai rains havoc: Are schools, colleges closed today in Nashik, Pune? imd issues heavy rain warning – details here

Mumbai Rains Havoc: IMD has issued a orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. Are schools, colleges open today? check details here.

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Mumbai rains havoc: Are schools, colleges closed today in Nashik, Pune? imd issues heavy rain warning – details here | Image: AI

Mumbai Rains Havoc: Incessant monsoon rains continue to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas, with rainwater inundating several low-lying parts of the city. Severere waterlogging has been witnessed on major routes, leading to traffic jams. Knee-deep water in several areas created problems for office-goers and students. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Maximum City, Thane, and Raigad and a red alert for Pune and Nashik, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Also Read: Mumbai rain LIVE: City on high alert, WFH advised, waterlogging, potholes halt paralyse city, are school closed? – IMD issues Orange alert

Mumbai Weather

Train services have been affected as rainwater inundated railway tracks. Intense weather conditions have also affected flight operations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like spell in Nashik today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, its highest alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas today. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue till Wednesday.

High tide is also expected in the afternoon.

Are Mumbai Schools And Colleges Closed Today

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools will remain closed today as heavy rainfall continues to batter the city. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde told media that authorities can extend the closure of educational institutions if weather conditions do not improve.

Schools Closed, Temples Shut In Nashik

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned of a possible cloudburst-like rainfall event in Nashik today. Authorities are on high alert and have stepped up emergency preparedness in several areas.

Authorities have also announced a holiday for all government and private schools.

According to the IMD, an intense low-pressure system has formed over the Arabian Sea, which has raised concerns over flash floods, landslides and waterlogging.

Schools Closed In Thane

Continuous downpours have disrupted normal life across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, prompting authorities in Thane to shut schools and colleges for today.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has also announced a holiday for all government run schools, according to an official statement.

The District Information Office, Palghar, in a post on X, said, “All schools and colleges of all mediums in Palghar district are declared holiday on Tuesday, dated 07.07.2026.”

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges for today, citing heavy rainfall and student safety.