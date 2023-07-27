Home

Mumbai University Postpone Exams, BMC Declares Holiday For Schools and Colleges; IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai Rains: In view of the heavy rain, the University of Mumbai has taken a preventive measure by cancelling all examinations scheduled for today across the city. The decision was taken to ensure th

Mumbai Rains Update

Mumbai Rains: In view of the heavy rain, the University of Mumbai has taken a preventive measure by cancelling all examinations scheduled for today across the city. The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students with the university promising to announce new examination dates at a later time.”The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of the all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that the Tomorrow’s Dates 27th July 2023 all examinations are postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announced later,” reads an official statement.

Mumbai University Notice PDF – Direct Link

BMC Declares Holiday For Schools And Colleges in Mumbai; IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’

After the IMD issued a “red alert” for the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27(Thursday). Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and administrator of the BMC issued a statement about it on Wednesday night. “In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority,” the statement said, news agency PTI reported.

Weather Update

The IMD Mumbai issued “extremely heavy rainfall” warning (red alert) for Mumbai city and its suburban areas from 8 pm on July 26 to afternoon on July 27. “The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration,” Chahal urged. While the BMC said that the weather department’s ‘red alert’ will be valid till afternoon, IMD officials clarified that it will be valid till 8.30 am. Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic. The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period. The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

(With PTI Inputs)

